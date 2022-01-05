Earth Changes
Strong mag. 6.0 earthquake - Banda Sea, Indonesia
Volcano Discovery
Tue, 04 Jan 2022 11:29 UTC
Date & time: Jan 4, 2022 20:55:47 UTC - 15 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 5:55 am (GMT +9)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 556.2 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 4.7993°S / 125.0518°E (Banda Sea, Indonesia)
Reader Comments
There are three kinds of mind: the first grasps things unaided; the second when they are explained; the third never understands at all.
Our minister of Health today: "Mandatory vaccination must come quickly. We cannot wait for compulsory vaccination to become superfluous because we...
But it's Covid, Covid !!!! :O Give them the EGT shot, and their suffering will be over ... [/SARCASM]
I assume Jim Grant has a slew of unbelievable investments he's trying to flog.
What a ridiculous story. Could that have been a staged play, to make people feel sympathy towards the psychopathic sex trafficker and blackmailer...
Hmmm, I wonder if this shutdown has other reasons ... :O Like a climate or infrastructural disaster that would endanger hundreds af square miles...