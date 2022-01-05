maps
Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 556 km depth

Date & time: Jan 4, 2022 20:55:47 UTC - 15 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022 5:55 am (GMT +9)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 556.2 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 4.7993°S / 125.0518°E (Banda Sea, Indonesia)