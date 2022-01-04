⚠️ Heads up for after the severe weather today - it will become MUCH colder. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s west of I-65 & into the lower to upper 30s east. 🥶 It will also feel even chillier (by ~10°) due to breezy conditions. Bundle up! 🧥🧣🧤 #mobwx pic.twitter.com/0RminT0h9R