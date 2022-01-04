mapped
Very strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Jan 4, 2022 03:18:37 UTC - 6 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, Jan 4, 2022 1:18 am (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6.1
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 35.2646°N / 35.2407°W