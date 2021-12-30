Occurred on December 21, 2021 / Billings, Montana, USABeing an amateur astronomer who dabbles with astrophotography, I was thrilled to see my Ring camera overlooking my backyard had captured what appears to be a large fireball traveling through the skies. This event took place on December 21, 2021, at 3:30 am. Not sure if it was a large meteor or maybe a piece of space junk entering the atmosphere north of Billings, Montana. I am still researching to see if I can find out just what it was.