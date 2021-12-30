The severe weather impacting Fairbanks capped what is now the city's wettest December on record, according to the National Weather Service.
Elsewhere in the state, an observation site at Denali National Park received 74.5 inches of snow during December, making a new record.
The Denali National Park Headquarters Cooperative observer weather equipment is literally buried! They have received 74.5 inches of snow this month, making this the snowiest Dec on record. The previous record was 66.3 inches in Dec 1984. (photo courtesy of Denali NP) pic.twitter.com/zCoQUDxjZ3— NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) December 29, 2021