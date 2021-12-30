Fairbanks Residents Wake to Blizzard Conditions

Fairbanks residents wake to blizzard conditions as intense storm hits
Residents of Fairbanks, Alaska, dealt with "blizzard conditions" in some locations on Wednesday, December 29, as heavy wind and snow whipped the area.

The severe weather impacting Fairbanks capped what is now the city's wettest December on record, according to the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere in the state, an observation site at Denali National Park received 74.5 inches of snow during December, making a new record.



© NWS Fairbanks