The Denali National Park Headquarters Cooperative observer weather equipment is literally buried! They have received 74.5 inches of snow this month, making this the snowiest Dec on record. The previous record was 66.3 inches in Dec 1984. (photo courtesy of Denali NP) pic.twitter.com/zCoQUDxjZ3 — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) December 29, 2021

Residents of Fairbanks, Alaska, dealt with "blizzard conditions" in some locations on Wednesday, December 29, as heavy wind and snow whipped the area. The severe weather impacting Fairbanks capped what is now the city's wettest December on record, according to the National Weather Service.