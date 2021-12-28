Traffic moves along a snow-covered State Highway 210 in Brainerd on Monday.
Snow totals reached 18 inches in parts of Minnesota on Monday morning, as a winter storm continued to drop snow and freezing rain on the region.

The National Weather Service received a report of 18 inches of snow from a spotter near St. Mathias, south of Brainerd, as of 7 a.m. A spotter near Baxter reported 16 inches of snow.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported snow-covered roads across most of the state as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported it had responded to 189 crashes on state highways between noon Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday, along with 200 vehicles that slid off roadways and eight jackknifed semis.



While parts of central and northern Minnesota saw very heavy snow, other parts of the state — including the Twin Cities metro area — saw light freezing rain on Monday morning. The freezing rain left a glaze of ice atop the new snow — or on roads and sidewalks that had already been cleared.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of western Minnesota including Moorhead and Fergus Falls, and until 6 p.m. for the North Shore including Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais and Grand Portage.

Winter storm warnings cover the rest of northern Minnesota, with winter weather advisories in central Minnesota.

Here are snow reports relayed by the National Weather Service as of 10:45 a.m. Monday. Snow was still falling in many areas, particularly in northeast Minnesota, so these may not be final snow totals:

18 inches - St. Mathias

17 inches - Grand Marais

16 inches - Baxter, Pillager, Riverton

15 inches - Brainerd, Motley

14.3 inches - Pine River

14 inches - Harding, Merrifield, Finlayson, Pequot Lakes

13.6 inches - Bertha

13.5 inches - Staples

13.4 inches - Hinckley

13.1 inches - Crosby

13 inches - Pine Center, Beroun

12 inches - Pelican Rapids, Deerwood, McGrath, Markville, Nisswa

11.9 inches - Henriette

11.5 inches - Sandstone, Fort Ripley

11 inches - Wadena, New York Mills, Barrows

13.2 inches - Two Harbors (northwest)

10.5 inches - Mora, Breezy Point, Duluth (northeast)

10.3 inches - Pine City

11 inches - Duluth (Lester Park), Little Falls, Malmo, Clarissa

