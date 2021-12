© Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein



Speaking on MSNBC, Fauci said people should avoid seeing their unvaxxed relatives for the holiday season, suggesting get-togethers could resume at "another time," when the Covid-19 pandemic is "all over." He did not offer any estimate for when that might occur.he said on Tuesday night, warning ominously that the coronavirus Omicron variant "is going to find [those]" who have not received the jab."It's the best thing for you and your family but also your societal responsibility to not allow yourself to be a vehicle for [spreading] to someone else who might be very vulnerable."Fauci's holiday advice didn't end there, however, arguing involving more than 30 people, as those would put attendees at "higher risk" regardless of how many shots they've had.The health expert's comments come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its own set of holiday guidelines earlier this month, suggesting Americans get vaccinated and avoid crowded indoor spaces, among other things. The agency stopped short of calling to disinvite unvaccinated relatives to celebrations, however, recommending only that additional precautions be taken.