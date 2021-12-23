Puppet Masters
Puppy killing goblin urges Americans to ban unvaxxed family members from holidays
Thu, 23 Dec 2021 19:21 UTC
"I think we're dealing with a serious enough situation that if there's an unvaccinated person, I would say, 'I'm very sorry, but not this time,'" he said on Tuesday night, warning ominously that the coronavirus Omicron variant "is going to find [those]" who have not received the jab.
"It's the best thing for you and your family but also your societal responsibility to not allow yourself to be a vehicle for [spreading] to someone else who might be very vulnerable."
Fauci's holiday advice didn't end there, however, arguing later on Wednesday that even those who are fully vaccinated and received a booster dose should still avoid larger gatherings involving more than 30 people, as those would put attendees at "higher risk" regardless of how many shots they've had.
The health expert's comments come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its own set of holiday guidelines earlier this month, suggesting Americans get vaccinated and avoid crowded indoor spaces, among other things. The agency stopped short of calling to disinvite unvaccinated relatives to celebrations, however, recommending only that additional precautions be taken.
