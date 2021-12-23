© Azovsky / Getty Images

Top police officials in Fairfax, VA "secured sexual services from trafficked women" in an apparent collusion with criminals, according to a lawsuit. It also alleges an investigating detective has been forced to stay quiet.At least 13 officers from the Fairfax County Police Department, including high-ranking ones, have for years undermined an investigation into a trafficking ring in Northern Virginia, according to a federal lawsuit that was recently filed by a civil rights attorney representing one of the victims.In exchange for sex acts, police officers, including a captain and the former chief, hindered an investigation by providing information to the sex trafficking ring leadership that would protect it from law enforcement, according to the suit.One of the victims, referred to as Jane Doe, came to the US from Costa Rica in 2010. The single mother claims she was forced into prostitution, with her passport taken away. She was also threatened that her family would be harmed if she tried to escape, so she worked for the sex trafficking ring for five years.The attorney who originally filed the lawsuit in October has recently amended it with information including the identities of police officials accused of misconduct. Prior to that, he said, he sought a monetary settlement and some level of accountability for the officers, trying to negotiate with the county to avoid filing the lawsuit. He said he didn't want a further emotional burden for his client but, he shared with AP, he was told "to go pound sand."