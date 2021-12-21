The State Investigation Bureau said on December 20 it suspected Poroshenko of "committing treason" and supporting the activity of "terrorist organizations," referring to the separatists controlling parts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.During his presidency,it said in a statement.The 56-year-old politician, who is now a lawmaker, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.The ex-president gave no immediate comment on the announcement, butPoroshenko's party said he had left the country for a planned trip.who has been under house arrest since May. Medvedchuk's political party, the second largest in parliament, denies wrongdoing.Zelenskiy succeeded Poroshenko as president after defeating him in a 2019 election.The war in eastern Ukraine has claimed more than 13,200 lives since April 2014. Kyiv banned trade with the breakaway regions in 2017. Ukraine faced an acute shortage of resources after the separatists seized territory on which the country's main coal mines were located.