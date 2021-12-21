© Anna Giaritelli/Washington Examiner



"address safety concerns by closing construction access gaps that were left open at the time of the border barrier construction pause, and will also include adding missing gates, addressing incomplete foundations, and connecting power to gates that are already hung but are currently inoperable."

The Biden administration is seeking to close gaps in former President Trump's border wall and remedy environmental damage from its construction, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday.In a statement, the department saidDHS will also dispose of residual construction materials left at sites after border wall construction was halted by President Biden.Butover damage from the walls they argue needs to be remedied.to address the border wall's damage, something groups argue range from disrupting wildlife corridors to addressing damage from its construction. That includes segments where builders plowed through federal lands, even bulldozing protected Arizona saguaro cacti.The Trump administration ultimately built some 450 miles of barriers, though some replaced existing barricades.While some of the plans announced Monday will help complete portions of the wall, in a statement DHS said doing so would