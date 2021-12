© Serhiy Takhmazov/Reuters



"I think they'll try to turn this into a slow-moving process, but we need it to be urgent, because the situation is very difficult, it is acute, it tends to become more complicated."

"Everyone in NATO understands perfectly well despite their strength and power that concrete political action needs to be taken, otherwise the alternative is a military-technical and military response from Russia."

Russia says that the U.S. response to the security demands it laid out last week need to be "urgent," Reuters reported Russia on Friday released draft security agreements as concerns grow about Moscow's massing of troops along its border with Ukraine. Among the demands,A senior Biden administration official told reporters later Friday that theSpeaking to Russian news agency RIA,Reuters reported.The U.S. and allies have raised concerns that Moscow may be planning to invade Ukraine like when it annexed Kyiv's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that U.S. intelligence assesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin still hasn't come to a decision on whether to invade Ukraine.Meanwhile, Russia says it is worried about Ukraine massing troops near its border, and most recently accused NATO of intending to deploy intermediate-range missiles Konstantin Gavrilov, who is leading Russia's delegation in Vienna, said conversations with NATO need to be "serious," Reuters reported.