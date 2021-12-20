grpaph
6.0 magnitude earthquake

UTC time: Monday, December 20, 2021 03:39 AM
Your time: Monday, December 20, 2021, 3:39 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - South Sandwich Islands region
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

10 km depth