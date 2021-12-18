Earth Changes
Heavy snow falling along Sea of Japan coast - up to 2 feet recorded
Sat, 18 Dec 2021 15:44 UTC
The Meteorological Agency says snowfall is intensifying on Saturday due to a strong winter pressure pattern and the emergence of a cold air mass.
The snow is also accumulating. As of 11 a.m., up to 63 centimeters of snow had piled up in Minakami Town, Gunma Prefecture, 55 centimeters in Shinano Town, Nagano Prefecture, and 52 centimeters in the city of Sapporo, Hokkaido.
The snowfall is expected to peak in the afternoon. But intermittent snow is forecast through Sunday for areas facing the Sea of Japan.
Expected snowfall during the 24-hour period through Sunday morning is up to 60 centimeters in Hokkaido, 50 centimeters in Niigata Prefecture, 40 centimeters in the Tohoku and Kansai regions and in Gifu Prefecture, 35 centimeters in the Hokuriku region, and 30 centimeters in the regions of Kanto-koshinetsu and Chugoku.
Strong winds are also expected to continue hitting northern Japan. Weather officials are warning of possible strong swells.
The heavy snow had forced Japanese airlines to cancel 14 domestic flights as of 4 a.m. Saturday.
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
Comets are vile stars. Every time they appear in the south, they wipe out the old and establish the new. Fish grow sick, crops fail, Emperors and common people die, and men go to war. The people hate life and don't even want to speak of it.
- Li Ch'un Feng
