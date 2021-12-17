This bolide was spotted over Spain on December 15, at 5:38 local time (equivalent to 4:38 universal time). It was as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 84,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the region of Castile and León (north of Spain). It began at an altitude of about 106 km over the province of Valladolid, moved east, and ended at a height of around 59 km over the province of Palencia.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, Aljarafe, El Guijo (Madrid, operated by Adolfo San Segundo), and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).