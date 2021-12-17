© Sedat Suna/Shutterstock



Turkey's central bank intervened to arrest the plunge in the country's currency, which lost as much as 8% of its value against the dollar on Friday in an ongoing crisis that is straining the country's financial system.The crash followed another decision by the central bank on Thursday to cut interest rates under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who favors lower rates as a part of a vision to grow the Turkish economy. Mainstream economists have urged the government to raise interest rates to control Turkey's rising inflation,according to official statistics."We are astonished to watch the central bank releasing its precious foreign exchange resources to the market today after it cut rates yesterday," said Erdal Bahcivan, chairman of the board of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.Istanbul's stock market halted trading during the chaotic slide in the lira on Friday, officials said.Friday's decision to intervene in the currency market was the fifth time that the bank has said it stepped in to prop up the lira this month. It cited "unhealthy price formations in exchange rates," in a statement declaring the intervention.Economists estimate that Turkey's central bank has more foreign-currency liabilities than assets, giving it little firepower to steady the lira through intervention. Despite the central bank selling assets Friday after the lira fell past 17 to the dollar, the currency began to slide again hours later."The diminishing impact of intervention is really telling," said Paul McNamara, an emerging-market fund manager at GAM. "With this kind of intervention, the trouble is the market knows the level of reserves they have. It's not like Russia or Brazil — countries that really have a lot of foreign currency they can throw at this.""The upheaval in the markets and the level that foreign currencies reached worries many of our companies and affects them negatively," said Rifat Hisarciklioglu, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.The plummeting lira makes it more likely that Turkey will need to implement capital controls — measures to restrict or even prohibit the flow of money out of the country — to keep the lira from being heavily sold, Mr. McNamara said.Investors see few other options for Turkey to stabilize the lira, expecting that Mr. Erdogan won't want to raise interest rates. The Turkish president has fired a series of central bank governors and other senior officials who opposed his unorthodox view of the economy.The loss of confidence in Turkey's monetary policy has also put pressure on other parts of the market. Turkey's benchmark stock index, the Borsa Istanbul 100, also sank 5% Friday, triggering a circuit breaker that halted trades.The cost of insuring against default on $10,000 of five-year Turkish dollar-denominated bonds using derivatives contracts called credit default swaps climbed to about $525 a year Friday, from about $380 a year at the end of June, according to FactSet. Investors buy these swaps if they think the price for insuring against a default will rise further.Via The Wall Street Journal