This stunning bolide was spotted over Spain on December 14, at 1:16 local time (equivalent to 0:16universal time). It was brighter than the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from asteroid Phaethon that hit the atmosphere at about 131,000 km / h. The fireball was a Geminid that overflew the Mediterranean Sea. It began at an altitude of about 109 km over the sea, over a point located at about 45 km west of the coast of Spain. From there it moved west, and ended at a height of around 35 km over on the Mediterranean.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), Huelva, Aljarafe, and La Hita (Toledo). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).