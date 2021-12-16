© Sputnik / Press Service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

A group of Russian lawmakers has accused Western nations of attempting to undermine the country's parliamentary elections, while warning foreign states could also try to influence the upcoming 2024 presidential race.On Wednesday, a commission of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, released a report warning that the West was trying to make Russia easier to control. The policymakers who alleged interference in the parliamentary elections in September could be a sign of things to come. Specifically, the commission claimed, the vote to determine the country's next president in just over two years' time could become a target.The country's governing party, United Russia, won the September parliamentary elections handily, but lost some seats in local races.Russian authorities had previously banned the use of the 'Smart Voting' app, designed by the team of jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny to help voters choose which candidates would be most likely to defeat United Russia. After a warning from the media regulator Roskomnadzor, Google and Apple removed 'Smart Voting' from their app stores.