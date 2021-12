Last week, I wrote about a second major study finding that natural immunity protects better against infection than the Pfizer vaccine. Both this study and the earlier one were from Israel, and while there's every reason to believe the results generalise to other populations, it's always good to have data from multiple countries.We now have those data in the form of a study published by the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark. I can't say the report itself is worth reading in full, since it's written in Danish. But I've posted the key figure below. It shows protection against infection for three different groups - adjusting for age, sex, comorbidities, and time of year.the yellow line to those who've been previously infected and vaccinated; and the green line to those who've been vaccinated but not previously infected.The y-axis gives the percentage reduction in the number of infections, compared to those who haven't been vaccinated or previously infected. For example, a value of 90% means there would be only 10 infections for every 100 in the comparison group. The x-axis gives the number of days since the relevant event.Consistent with what the two Israeli studies found, hybrid immunity - conferred by the combination of vaccination and previous infection - is slightly better than natural immunity. However, the difference is small compared to that between natural and vaccine-induced immunity.The tricky part may be getting this message through to politicians.