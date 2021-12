© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Kroger said Tuesday that. A company spokeswoman said the new policies are intended to encourage staff to get the Covid vaccines, adding it will continue to offer a $100 incentive to all employees who become fully vaccinated."As we prepare to navigate the next phase of the pandemic, we are modifying policies to encourage safe behaviors including vaccination," she said in a statement., the company spokeswoman said. ButThe Kroger news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant creates new uncertainty about how businesses should operate and when corporate employees will return to the office.Some companies, including Google, have pushed back plans to require employees to return to the office in January.Kroger is one of the country's biggest employers with about 465,000 workers as of Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing.Other companies have also tightened rules around Covid vaccinations or added penalties for employees who do not get them. Starting in November, unvaccinated Delta Air Lines employees must pay a $200 monthly surcharge for health insurance.