© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton



The mayor of San Francisco has vowed to crack down on crime terrorizing poor neighborhoods, promising extra funding and more power for police while urging prosecutors not to let criminals get away with just a slap on the wrist.moving forward.Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Breed announced that the city would seek to return surveillance powers to law enforcement that were removed in 2019. She also said "emergency police funding" would be secured to tackle long-standing issues, especially in the Tenderloin neighborhood, notorious for its problems with homelessness, drugs, and high crime rates."It's time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city to come to an end," the mayor said.Breed noted that although swift police action is crucial for stopping the crime wave,Our residents should not see the same criminals back on the streets of the Tenderloin again and again, in an endless cycle of fear and frustrationThough Breed acknowledged thatand "rehabilitation," the mayor said such compassion "should not be mistaken for weakness or indifference.""What I'm proposing today and what I will be proposing in the future will make a lot of people uncomfortable, and I don't care. At the end of the day, the safety of the people of San Francisco is the most important thing to me," Breed said.Speaking about Tenderloin in particular,Breed has denied that her proposal to increase police funding runs contrary to her previous statements."I would say that things have changed as it related to our significant need for law enforcement, and so an investment is necessary as a result," Breed said on Tuesday.