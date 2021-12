© Kate Abraham



© Kate Abraham



At the highest elevations, above 9,000 feet, Allegretto puts the upper end of his forecast for the entire storm at 96 inches by Wednesday morning, or some 8 feet of snow.

Heavy snow is expected to fall this afternoon throughout the Tahoe region and continue until Wednesday morning. The storm will greatly impact road conditions and travel on Interstate 80.The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Tuesday night at 10 p.m. Drivers should expect major travel delays, chain control, icy roads and whiteout conditions."It's going to crank up," said Bryan Allegretto, Tahoe forecaster for Open Snow. "We have that cold front approaching. It's just off the coast this morning. That will really pull in a lot more moisture today, and it should drop freezing levels about 500 feet. It hasn't dropped yet. Keep watching."The Tahoe region woke up Monday morning to the first wave of snow from the atmospheric river that's aimed at California this week. But this first front came in warm, and snow levels varied greatly across elevations.Allegretto called the elevations between 6,000 to 6,500 feet — which includes the communities all around Lake Tahoe — a boom-or-bust zone in his report recapping snowfall this morning. Those who live at lake level saw mostly rain and slush on Sunday night and Monday morning. But in neighborhoods that sit on hills just a few hundred feet higher than the lake, residents saw 6 to 10 inches of snow, Allegretto said.The higher the elevation, the more snow has fallen.That kind of variance between rain and snow is common for atmospheric rivers, Allegretto told SFGATE. Weather models pinpoint the elevation that marks the freezing level, when temperatures will hit 32 degrees Fahrenheit. But snow levels can vary within 1,500 feet of the freezing level, Allegretto said. In massive storms like the one that's currently pushing across California,But change is coming. Temperatures are forecast to get much colder later today and for the rest of the week, Allegretto said, which translates to more snow — a lot more snow.The cold front should arrive in the Sierra later today or tonight, Allegretto said. With that blast of cold air, snow will start falling harder.Regardless, Mother Nature has delivered a gift to the Tahoe region, just in time for the holidays. Earlier this month, Tahoe was experiencing warm temperatures and high inversions, with bare ground showing on the mountains.Now, ski resorts are scrambling to open their lifts and more terrain this week.Palisades Ski Resort is currently running two beginner lifts near the parking lot, but it is aiming to open more terrain on the mountain as soon as Thursday, said Alex Spychalsky, spokesperson for the ski resort.