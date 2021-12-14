© Tamarack



A large upper-level low-pressure system off of the West Coast has been funneling subtropical moisture into Idaho from the southwest. Ample moisture moving into our mountain regions this time of year typically leads to large snowfall events as the moist air is forced up and over our mountain ranges.Winds are going to be blustery today with 15-25 mph winds expected, gusts up to 35 mph. Stronger winds are expected in southeast Oregon and over the Owyhee's in southwest Idaho, winds of 25-35 mph are expected, gusts up to 50 mph.Wintry weather will continue in the higher elevations Monday with snow levels climbing to 5,000-6,000 feet. Mountain valleys could see snow showers change over to a rain/snow mix this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Boise and West Central Mountains for additional snowfall of 10-18 inches through Tuesday afternoon above 6,000 feet. Mountain valleys will see additional snowfall of 2-6 inches with snow levels dropping Tuesday morning along a cold front.The cold front on Tuesday should bring enough cold air with it that rain in the valley will change briefly over to snow before clearing out. Right now, snow showers could be possible during Tuesday morning's commute. Snowfall amounts will be light, however, with less than one inch of snow expected in the Treasure Valley. The area that could be most impacted is the uppermost valley from Boise to Mountain Home. Plan on extra time for your morning drive, no matter where you're driving to.As the storm clears out Tuesday evening, dry weather is expected for much of Wednesday. Another surge of moisture is expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures should be cold enough to see light snow showers in all areas with this next system, plan on winter driving conditions during that time.