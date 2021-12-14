fireball
We received 326 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Genève, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire, Piemonte and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur on Monday, December 13th 2021 around 17:05 UT.

For this event, we received one video.