Trees stand on a flooded field after Alfeios river overflowed its banks due to heavy storms, in Ancient Olympia, Sunday.
One woman has died in Greece after her car was swept away by torrential water near Katerini in Macedonia, Ekathimerini reports.

According to reports, the body of the woman was found more than 1.5 kilometers away from her car.

This news comes as Greece faced severe weather over the weekend which caused widespread flooding and serious infrastructure damage in the western parts of the country.



The intense weather phenomena hit particularly hard the areas of Epirus and Thessaly. Etoloakarnania, Achaia and the Ionian islands were also affected.


Rivers overflowed, flooding crops and cutting off roads, while some villages were evacuated for precautionary reasons and bridges collapsed.


Severe flooding has hit parts of Greece.

