© Sean Mark

@earthquakeguy any news or mention of a loud noise in the south Vancouver island region. Maybe Earthquake or Meteor? — Jack Pontiac (@JackPontiac1) December 13, 2021

Many Vancouver Island residents took notice as a bright streaking light flared across the skies Sunday.just after 5 p.m., reports of the celestial event lit up social media from around the island — including Saanich, Duncan, Port Alberni and Campbell River.Some who reported hearing the loud bang said they thought it might have been an earthquake, but B.C. seismologist John Cassidy suggested it may have been a meteor.The strongest meteor shower of 2021 is currently underway. The Geminids happen every December and Monday night will be the best viewing if the sky is clear.