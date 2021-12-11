© Karim Kadim/AP



The U.S. military ended its combat operations in Iraq this week under terms from an earlier agreement, though thousands of troops will remain in the country for now, the Pentagon said Thursday.Aboutare in Iraq after months of winding down the mission against the Islamic State group;. The change was finalized at the conclusion of technical talks between the two countries Thursday.The move marks a de-escalation ofas the terrorist group swept through Iraq, staged public executions, and sponsored attacks around the world."This is the natural evolution," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, butThe U.S.-Iraq agreement to pull all combat troops from the country by the end of this year was hammered out in July.Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the military defeat of ISIS in 2017, after all territory such as the city of Mosul was reclaimed and the border with Syria was secured. But an insurgency waged by the group continued.The terrorist group has been dramatically reduced to underground networks with no territory, but it once claimed 40,000 soldiers and controlled 110,000 square kilometers, according to the U.S.-led coalition.to ensure Daesh never returns, and as we complete our combat role, we will remain here to advise, assist, and enable the ISF, at the invitation of the Republic of Iraq," Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan Jr., commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a released statement, referring to ISIS with the term used by Iraqis.ISIS "is down, but not out," Brennan said in the statement.The main threat now to U.S. troops remaining in the country is Shia militia groups backed by Iran. The groups are blamed for drone and rocket attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria."We have to assume threats to U.S. forces remain credible in Iraq," Kirby said.