Society's Child
Fauci tells CNN it's 'a matter of when, not if' definition of 'fully vaccinated' changes
Daily Wire
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 10:01 UTC
Fauci's words came in response to a question from CNN host Kate Bolduan who asked, "Is it a matter now of when, not if, the definition of fully vaccinated changes?"
"My own personal opinion, Kate, is what you said is correct. It's going to be a matter of when, not if," Fauci answered.
At another point during the interview, Fauci commented, "Right now, Kate, I don't see that changing tomorrow or next week, but certainly if you want to talk about what optimal protection is, I don't think that anyone would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third shot.
"Whether or not it officially gets changed in the definition, I think that's going to be considered literally on a daily basis. That's always on the table."
The report is not the first time the redefinition of "full vaccinated" has been discussed in the U.S. In October, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, told reporters the definition could change in the future.
"We have not yet changed the definition of 'fully vaccinated.' We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated' in the future," Walensky told reporters.
"If you're eligible for a booster, go ahead and get your booster and we will continue to follow," she added.
During a November 30 White House briefing on COVID-19, Walensky said, "We are absolutely encouraging those who are eligible for a boost six months after those mRNA doses to get your boost. But we are not changing the definition of 'fully vaccinated' right now."
A booster is recommended two months after a person has received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have received vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are recommended to obtain a booster shot after six months.
Walensky added that "we are continuing to follow the science in this area" and "as that science evolves, we will look at whether we need to update our definition of 'fully vaccinated.'"
The discussion continues as many of the Biden administration's vaccine mandates have been paused following multiple lawsuits, including one led by The Daily Wire.
Comment: "Fully vaccinated" will be forever a moving target, with the threat of losing your freedoms should you decide to 'opt-out' of the 'vaccination' program at any point...
