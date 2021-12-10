© Telegram / SVTV NEWS

A woman identified as the mother of a Belarusian opposition activist has appeared in a tearful apology video after her apartment was stormed by a group of masked men, forcing her to atone for her child's political activity.The clip, shared widely online on Wednesday, wasShe became the 907th political prisoner."The video shows a group of men in ski masks and dark jackets, some of whom are carrying rifles, using crowbars to pry open the door of the apartment. The words "Parents answer for their children" are displayed at the start while an electric guitar soundtrack plays. The video then cuts to the woman on her knees on the floor, answering a question from one of the men.The video also includes footage of what seems to be her ransacked apartment, as well as a photograph of a rifle, ammunition clip, and baseball bat.At the end of the video, the woman stands against a bare wall wearing a winter coat.Belarusian officials have come under fire in recent months for what opposition activists describe as a brutal crackdown on opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko's government., in which Lukashenko declared victory, with Western nations insisting the vote was rigged in his favor.Belarusian authorities later announced that they had detained 11 people for joking on social media about the tragedy.