"He was in a box. The fact that he essentially agreed to do a carve-out of the filibuster and then said he'd vote for it is a pretty big concession."

"The red line is intact. The red line is that you have a simple majority party-line vote on the debt ceiling. That's exactly where we will end up."

The House late Tuesday passed legislation that paves the way for Congress to raise the debt limit in the coming days — and prevent an unprecedented federal default — struck earlier in the day by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schume r (D-N.Y.) and his Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).The highly contortionist procedural strategy— a toxic idea in some conservative circles, particularly under a Democratic president — without contributing to an economy-crushing government default.Tuesday's vote came just more than a week beforewhen the Treasury Department has warned Congress it will exhaust its borrowing powers and be forced to skip some of its financial obligations. The procedural language allowing Democrats to raise the debt limit by a simple majority isMcConnell expressed confidence on Tuesday that his party will deliver at least 10 votes when the bill comes to the Senate floor later this week.negotiated by McConnell.Some of McConnell's closest GOP allies signaled they would back it, including the second-ranking Senate Republican, John Thune (S.D.), as well as Sens. John Cornyn (Texas) and Roy Blunt (Mo.). Yet at least two GOP of the 11 senators who helped advance the last debt ceiling agreement in October, Sens. Richard Shelby (Ala.) and Mike Rounds (S.D.), indicated on Tuesday that they would likely vote against the deal this week.Still, Democratic leaders were confident that, with McConnell's backing, the measure will easily clear the upper chamber." predicted Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), chairman of the House Budget Committee.Yarmuth, who's known the Senate GOP leader for decades, said the reason was simple:Assuming the bill creating the special process does win enough GOP support to advance in the Senate, Democrats would then pass a separate measure on their own that would actually raise the debt limit by a specific number. It's expected that Democrats would enact a debt limit hike high enough to cover federal spending obligations until after the 2022 midterm elections. The legislation establishing a new debt limit would then go to the House for approval.How quickly the process moves remains an open question — one complicated by the recent death of former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), who will lie in state beneath the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democrats behind closed doors Tuesday evening that they should expect to return to Washington next week."It seems to me, if I were betting, that certainly we'll be back next week," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Rules Committee. "So much depends on how quickly they act," he added, referring to the Senate.Another factor affecting the congressional calendar is the Democrats' ongoing effort to pass theSchumer is still fighting to move the legislation to President Biden's desk before Christmas, and House Democrats also remain hopeful that such a timeline is achievable."I think the reason the NDAA was sent over so fast this week is because we're trying to get a vote on [Build Back Better] as quickly as we can," said one House lawmaker, referring to thewhich the House is also set to approve Tuesday night.The deal between Schumer and McConnell is a stark contrast to October, when the two traded barbs for weeks over how to raise the debt limit., insisting that Democrats should do it on their own using the same budget reconciliation process they're using to evade a filibuster on their sprawling social spending and climate package. McConnell and 10 other Republicans eventually agreed to a short-term debt limit extension lasting into this month to prevent a default.This time around, Schumer and McConnell quietly negotiated for weeks to settle on a path forward for preventing a catastrophic debt default ahead of the deadline. McConnell maintained on Tuesday that the deal struck this week didn't contradict his previous vow that Republicans wouldn't help Democrats raise the debt limit. He said:McConnell, meanwhile, warned in a Fox News interview thatThe group of GOP senators eventually settled for an amendment vote on their proposal, which failed due to Democrats uniformly opposing it and some GOP absences.