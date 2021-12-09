Society's Child
Who owns the kids? California mother says son was enticed into vaccination with pizza, WITHOUT her consent
Summit News
Wed, 08 Dec 2021 18:03 UTC
A mother in California has claimed that her son was given a COVID vaccination at school without her consent or knowledge after the boy was bribed by someone offering free pizza.
Yes really.
The incident occurred at the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles, according to Maribel Duarte who told NBC News "The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, 'Please don't say anything. I don't want to get in trouble.'"
"It hurt to know he got a shot without my permission, without knowing and without signing any papers for him to get the shot," Duarte added.
The mother noted that she is not even against the vaccinations, but had opted not to get her son the shot as he suffers from allergies and asthma.
Watch:
It is not clear who the person that enticed the boy was and in what capacity they were acting. However, the school has imposed a vaccine mandate in its district requiring students ages 12 and up to be vaccinated by January 10th.
Attorney Jennifer Kennedy told NBC that the school doesn't have the authority to impose a vaccination mandate for children in the State of California, let alone without parents' consent.
"You couldn't do it if you were a podunk school district and you can't do it if you're the LAUSD, the second-largest district in the nation. You don't have the legal authority," Kennedy stated.
The school has not commented on the incident.
- You don't say? Pfizer says 2 jabs not enough against Omicron
- Highly processed vegan meat alternatives can't compare with the real deal
- Canadian drugmaker says its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine is effective
- Australia approves COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Pfizer Vaccine Injury Data | Masks Still Don't Work | Post Pandemic Stress Disorder
- Oops. No more Moderna doses for young men, after millions already given
- Flashback: Vaccines Are Pushing Pathogens to Evolve
- Ignore the MSM hype: WHO has no reports yet of Omicron Covid deaths
- Do Covid injections compromise natural immunity?
- WHO says no reports of Omicron Covid deaths yet
- CDC: New numbers suggest nearly 1 in 40 US children affected by autism
- Researchers shoot holes in study touted for confirming 'masks work' in curbing COVID
- Pfizer vaccine injury data ordered released by judge shows shocking risk level
- 'Post pandemic stress disorder'...seriously?
- Scientists identify reaction that may cause rare blood clots after AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
- Spike protein increases heart attacks and destroys immune system
- Mass vaccination fails to halt Covid transmission rates - study
- Study shows breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated occur more often and are more severe in immunocompromised
- Oxford biology professor: Masks have made 'no meaningful difference' to stopping transmission of Delta
- COVID survivors with natural immunity at low risk for reinfection or severe symptoms, study finds
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Our brains have a 'fingerprint' too
- Adults who stutter stop if they think no one is listening - study
- Highly processed foods harm memory in the aging brain
- Hair analysis shows meditation training reduces long-term stress
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
- Pope says Covid vaccine will now be required to enter heaven
- Clocks to go back two years this weekend
- Liberal parent tries to figure out how to cheer for son Brandon
- Facebook is planning to change its name
- Strange: Google search for 'problems with Biden administration' returns zero results
- Biden promises to stop being a bad president if everyone gets vaccinated
- IRS agents bust 7yo for getting more than $600 worth of birthday presents
If you're submitting budget proposals for a law enforcement agency, or for an intelligence agency, you're not going to submit the proposal that 'We won the war on terror and everything's great,' cause the first thing that's gonna happen is your budget's gonna be cut in half. You know, it's my opposite of Jesse Jackson's 'Keep Hope Alive' - it's 'Keep Fear Alive.' Keep it alive."
Crick argued that life on earth must have been seeded by aliens from another solar system Why do people just always insist on bludgeoning people...
"Ordinary Men", by Christopher Browning states that the NAZI propaganda categorized and defined Jews as, the worst Jew who believed in Jew Paul,...
Great stuff! Almost as good as anything Mencken ever wrote. Obvious this guy has read and likes old H. L.
They want to sell more of their swill.
The worst thing we can do is to tie our own hands behind our backs and let these new variants spread and grow and new ones Never has there been a...