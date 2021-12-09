vaccine record card
© NBC/Screenshot
"The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, 'Please don't say anything. I don't want to get in trouble.'"

A mother in California has claimed that her son was given a COVID vaccination at school without her consent or knowledge after the boy was bribed by someone offering free pizza.

Yes really.

The incident occurred at the Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in South Los Angeles, according to Maribel Duarte who told NBC News "The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper told my son, 'Please don't say anything. I don't want to get in trouble.'"

"It hurt to know he got a shot without my permission, without knowing and without signing any papers for him to get the shot," Duarte added.

The mother noted that she is not even against the vaccinations, but had opted not to get her son the shot as he suffers from allergies and asthma.

Watch:

It is not clear who the person that enticed the boy was and in what capacity they were acting. However, the school has imposed a vaccine mandate in its district requiring students ages 12 and up to be vaccinated by January 10th.

Attorney Jennifer Kennedy told NBC that the school doesn't have the authority to impose a vaccination mandate for children in the State of California, let alone without parents' consent.

"You couldn't do it if you were a podunk school district and you can't do it if you're the LAUSD, the second-largest district in the nation. You don't have the legal authority," Kennedy stated.

The school has not commented on the incident.