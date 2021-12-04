An intensive secret lobbying campaign by Saudi Arabia, featuring "incentives and threats," reportedly succeeded in shutting down a UN investigation into human rights violations committed in the Yemen conflict this year.Citing sources with close knowledge of the process, The Guardian reported thatThe vote saw a majority of 21 countries. A previous vote in 2020 to extend their term had been opposed by only 12 countries."That kind of swing - from 12 no's to 21 - does not just happen," one official told the paper, which reported that "alarm bells" rang for the measure's supporters a week before the vote about how the Saudi campaign was apparently "very different" from previous years.According to the report,Indonesia ended up casting an opposing vote.Meanwhile, the foreign minister of- which also opposed the motion - announced at the time of the vote that the African nationto support anti-terrorism efforts. Both Togo and Indonesia had abstained from voting in 2020.In addition,- another of the four countries that shifted from abstaining to opposing the motion -(UAE) to establish a bilateral business council to "boost cooperation" a week after the vote.Human Rights Watch Director John Fisher said theto persuade countries.While Saudi Arabia initially supported the creation of the GEE in 2017, sources told The Guardian that it had been put off by "damning" reports produced by the body over the years.None of the countries involved have commented on the report as yet.