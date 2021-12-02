© Reuters / Vasily Fedosenko

Moscow and Minsk could decide to be bound by a single currency in an effort to boost trade and strengthen ties between the two members of the so-called Union State, Belarus' embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has said."We'll have to get to the currency step-by-step," he added.In 1999, Lukashenko signed an agreement with Moscow creating the Union State of Russia and Belarus and outlining a major plan for integration of the two nations. The agreement described the establishment of a joint parliament, cabinet, courts, and other shared institutions, which would have effectively made the two countries a unified state. However, the process has stalled in recent years despite constant talks.Nonetheless, Belarus and Russia have remained close partners, with agreements on visa-free travel and economic partnership. In November, Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into force a range of measures designed to deepen ties between their nations, including a revised Union State military doctrine and a plan for a single gas market and common financial zone.