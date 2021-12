© Oil Price

"Just as each state represented in this letter is unique in its governing laws and economy, our actions will take different forms. However, the overarching objective of our actions will be the same - to protect our states' economies, jobs, and energy independence from these unwarranted attacks on our critical industries."

"How can we as states get dollars from severance taxes and then park it in banks that are at the same time trying to diminish those dollars by trying to boycott our industries? This is just more of the same from these woke capitalists, globalist interests out there when it's them trying to dictate to us the way we need to live our lives."

"I do believe there are going to be more states that are going to join this coalition effort. I think they want to see a little bit of how this plays out. How long are we just going to take it in the face and not do anything?"

"ensur[ing] banks and federal savings associations operate in a safe and sound manner, provide fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly, and comply with applicable laws and regulations."

"a wide range of legal arrangements giving the government special, exclusive, and nontransferable corporate-governance rights in privately owned enterprises."

"We have a compelling government interest, when acting as participants in the financial services market on behalf of our respective states, to select financial institutions that are not engaged in tactics to harm the very people whose money they are handling. Any financial institution that has adopted policies aimed at diminishing a large portion of our states' revenue has a major conflict of interest against holding, maintaining, or managing those funds."

Fifteen state financial officers sent a letter to U.S. banks last week noting $600 billion in assets they pledge to take elsewhere if the financial institutions embrace corporate wokeism and prohibit financing to the fossil fuel industry.Led by West Virginia Republican Treasurer Riley Moore,In a letter they said:Signatories to the letter putting banks on notice include chief financial officers from Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Alabama, Texas and Kentucky, in addition to West Virginia.Moore said in an interview with The Federalist:Asked why more states haven't joined the letter, considering at least 22 state financial offices are run by Republicans,as promised on the campaign trail. Beyond the illegal however,"We can't get capital because they're putting so much pressure on banks not to lend to us in the name of climate change," explained Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Denver-based industry trade group Western Energy Alliance.Biden's nominee for an important regulatory role at the Treasury Department however, shows no sign of an administration easing up on Wall Street.who was tapped to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, has saidIf confirmed, Omarova would lead an agency tasked with:Considering the administration's crusade against fossil fuels,In 2017, Omarova already urged Congress to delegatewhich she defined asState financial officers who are engaged in the tug-of-war with the Biden administration wrote in their letter last week their taxpayers would not tolerate public funds being managed by institutions that destroy economies and Americans' health in the name of climate change.