Major magnitude 6.3 earthquake - North Pacific Ocean, Japan​

Date & time: Nov 29, 2021 12:40:43 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Monday, Nov 29, 2021 9:40 pm (GMT +9)
Magnitude: 6.3
Depth: 6.1 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 31.1809°N / 142.4851°E↗ JP.png (North Pacific Ocean, Japan)