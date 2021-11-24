© Pixabay

America's so-called 'Summit for Democracy' is an attempt to draw new dividing lines and split the world into "good" and "bad" countries and impose its ideology on the rest of the planet, the Kremlin claimed on Wednesday.According to the Kremlin spokesman, Washington is trying to impose its own system of democracy on other countries."They are trying to privatize the word 'democracy,'" he continued. "Obviously, it can't and shouldn't be like that."That is despite the fact that in Kiev, the elected opposition leader is under house arrest, while in Tbilisi, the most-prominent opposition figure, Mikhail Saakashvili, is in jail. However, Hungary, where polls predict the opposition will win next year's presidential election, is excluded.The summit is expected to focus on "defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights" and will be hosted on December 9-10 in the US. The announcement of participants has already caused controversy, with China voicing opposition to the inclusion of Taiwan. Officially, America supports the 'One China' policy, under which it recognizes Beijing but not Taipei.