The British government failed to tip British Airways about the ongoing Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, leading to one of its planes falling into a trap. The Foreign Office has been deceiving the public about it for three decades.British Airways flight 149 was scheduled to go from London to Kuala Lumpur, with a stop in Kuwait's Madras International Airport. Less than an hour after landing there, the airport was closed, and the crew and over 300 passengers were captured by Iraqi troops. Many of them were held hostage for up to five months, some facing mistreatment and abuse by their captors.Documents pertaining to the call were released on Tuesday by the National Archives as part of the British policy of publishing older government documents.BA flight 149 took off from Heathrow two hours late. Some members of the crew said they saw a group of around 10 people escorted by someone in a military uniform onto the plane.In a written statement to Parliament, Secretary Truss reiterated that the delayed take-off was due to technical problems, and pointed out that the documents released were consistent with assurances made to Parliament in 2007, that "the Government at the time did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight by any means whatever."The failure to inform British Airways was due to the lack of information about the scale of the Iraqi invasion, and the lack of a formal mechanism for sharing the information, an oversight that has since been fixed, Truss said. She called the government's obfuscation about the ambassador's call until now "unacceptable," and apologised to the lawmaker for it. "I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated," she wrote.She also said the sole responsibility for the hostage crisis remains with Saddam Hussein's government, seemingly indicating that the newly released documents are not an admission of liability for the purpose of potential lawsuits.