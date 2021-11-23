Bengaluru has turned into a big pool after days of heavy rains triggered floods in the IT hub of India. The roads in the city have turned small rivers with a lot of people stuck in their homes and residential societies.At several locals, water has entered shops and residential houses. Police and rescue workers were seen taking out people in boats from vulnerable locations.Aid workers were seen distributing food essentials as massive rains hit the supplies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Karnataka CM and assured full support to overcome the flood situation in Bengaluru and rest of the state.Watch this report for more.