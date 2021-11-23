SAR operations at the site of floods in Las Cuevas
© Sinaproc
SAR operations at the site of floods in Las Cuevas de Bayano, Panama, 21 November 2021
Disaster officials report at least 2 people have died and one is still missing after sudden flash floods in Panama on 21 November 2021.

Heavy rain triggered sudden floods which raged through a scenic area popular with tourists known as Las Cuevas de Bayano, on the shores of Lake Bayano, about 50km east of Panama City. The country's civil protection organisation, Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil (Sinaproc) reported 2 people had died, 1 was missing and 13 were injured in the incident. Search and rescue operations are continuing as authorities look for the missing person. It is thought some of the victims were taking shelter in one of the caves in the area when they were swept away by flood water.

Other areas of the country have seen heavy rain over the last few days, causing flooding or landslides. On 17 November around 30 homes were damaged in Juan Díaz district of Panama City. Some flooding was also reported in the district of Bugaba, province of Chiriquí.

Around the same time heavy rain caused a landslide in the district of San Miguelito in Belisario Porras, causing material damage but no injuries or fatalities.