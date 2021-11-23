© Sinaproc



Disaster officials report at least 2 people have died and one is still missing after sudden flash floods in Panama on 21 November 2021.Other areas of the country have seen heavy rain over the last few days, causing flooding or landslides. On 17 November around 30 homes were damaged in Juan Díaz district of Panama City. Some flooding was also reported in the district of Bugaba, province of Chiriquí.Around the same time heavy rain caused a landslide in the district of San Miguelito in Belisario Porras, causing material damage but no injuries or fatalities.