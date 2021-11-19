© AP/Rebecca Blackwell



"If you want to get a vaccine, you can get a vaccine. If you don't want to get a vaccine, you can choose not to get a vaccine. That's the entire purpose of this bill, trusting Floridians and allowing us to make that choice for ourselves."

"Its just mind-blowing most days to think that it is an acceptable position to hold that another person will get to make the health care decision about whether or not to be vaccinated, that an employer would get to make a health care decision for their employee."

"Does this bill truly attempt to keep Floridians safe, or was it crafted to kick off a presidential campaign for our governor?"

"Let's call this exactly what it is, and this is the governor's direct defiance of the president and the federal government, that is the only reason we're here right now."

in businesses, rejecting claims that they were sacrificing public health to hand Gov. Ron DeSantis a win in his fight against White House virus rules. after hours of debate in which Republicans maintained they were protecting workers from onerous mandates by the federal government. Sen. Danny Burgess, a Republican, said: DeSantis, a Republican, called the special legislative session on vaccine mandates as he waged a legal and media campaign against vaccine mandates pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden. The governor has become a star in the GOP through his opposition to lockdowns and other virus rules, boosting his profile as he runs for reelection and eyes a possible 2024 presidential run. The vote Wednesday night capped a short session in which Republicans were all but certain to pass the bills. The state health department, which is led by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who opposes mandates, will be tasked with defining standards for the exemptions. regarding state investigations of vaccine policies in businesses. Rep. Erin Grall, a Republican, said: Democrats have repeatedly slammed the legislation as dangerous to the public and burdensome to businesses. They also said the special session amounts to political theater meant to serve DeSantis' political ambitions. Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat, said: Republicans also approved a bill directing the state to begin which drafted White House vaccine requirements for businesses with more than 100 employees. Florida — with more than two dozen other GOP-led states, employers and several conservative and business organizations — During debate, Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, echoed frustrations his party has maintained since the session was called.