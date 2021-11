© Chris Columbus/Warner Bros./IMDB | AFP/DAVID CHESKIN



HBO Max will air Harry Potter's 20th anniversary reunion special, but creator JK Rowling is apparently persona non grata because she dared to speak the truth about the trans movement.Twenty years ago, the magic of Harry Potter jumped from the page to the screen as 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', the first movie in the Harry Potter franchise, premiered in cineplexes across the globe.Now, after a total of eight films based on books that sold more than 500 million copies, which raked in more than seven billion galleons at the box office, Warner Brothers is celebrating the Harry Potter film franchise with a TV reunion set to air on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.All the surviving stars of the films and their directors will be there, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) as well as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and even Draco Malfoy himself, Tom Felton.But, like a god cast out of an Eden of her own making, JK Rowling, creator of Harry Potter and literary hero to a whole generation of readers, will not be there to bask in the glow of her creative genius.The Rowling row heated up last year when, in response to an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of the word "women," Ms. Rowling had the temerity to tweet, "People who menstruate, I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"She followed that up with a tweet saying, "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."Rowling is now the muggle, a person without magical powers, who lives in ignorance of the wondrous wizarding world of the transgender. In her muggledom, she is incapable of understanding the transfiguration - the art of turning one thing into another - of the trans, and is so far lost she can't see them for the glorious centaurs that they are.The insipid 'pronouned' woke, and those who reflexively support the trans movement, are at war not just with JK Rowling, but with the English language and biological and objective reality.I'm not a Harry Potter fan, but as I've watched her be relentlessly chastised in this culture war battle by these malicious and nefarious nit-wits, I've become a fan of JK Rowling.Good for her.Now instead of wasting her time at the HBO Max Harry Potter reunion hob-knobbing with artistic midgets who all lack her genius, resilience, and courage, and who degrade themselves by worshipping at the golden calf of transgender wokeness, Rowling can sit in her castle made of money and bask in her own brilliance,Michael McCaffrey is a writer and cultural critic who lives in Los Angeles. His work can be read at RT, Counterpunch and at his website mpmacting.com/blog . He is also the host of the popular cinema podcast Looking California and Feeling Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter @MPMActingCo