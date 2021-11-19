Jacob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman", or "Buffalo Hat Guy", has been sentenced to 41 months in prison. According to sources,"Dude, I dunno what I was thinkin' man," said Chansley as his hands and feet were bound for the long march back to his cell.Leftists have condemned the sentencing, insisting it should have been much harsher."The QAnon Shaman should be held in solitary confinement and tortured every day for the rest of his life for daring to overturn our holy democracy," said Joy Reid during her nightly program. "If a black person had done this he would have been lynched because America is racist and black people get lynched all the time for much smaller infractions."