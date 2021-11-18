© Cruz Roja Quindio



35,000 Affected by Severe Weather Since Start of Rainy Season

As the rainy season continues in Colombia, several incidents of flooding and landslides have been reported over the last days in the departments of Quindio, Antioquia, Risaralda and Cauca.Disaster officials reported landslides and flooding after heavy rain in Pereira, Risaralda Department on 11 November 2021. Four houses were destroyed in a landslide in Danubio districtFlooding and landslides affected areas of Antioquia Department, from around the same time. Disaster officials reported several landslides in the municipalities of Buriticá, Cañasgordas and Amagá from 11 November. Around 1,473 families in 19 neighbourhoods of Buriticá were left without drinking water supply. Flooding struck in Medellín, capital of Antioquia, on 14 November, damaging homes and affecting around 100 people.in the municipalities of Caloto, El Tambo and López de Micay in Cauca Department, on 12 November 2021. Media reported heavy rain caused some landslides, flash flooding and the Micay River and tributaries to overflow. Crops and homes suffered damaged.One person died and around 15 families were evacuated after a landslide on 13 November in Calarcá in Quindio Department.According to Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Reduction (UNGRD),