"This test has so far generated over fifteen hundred pieces of trackable orbital debris and will likely generate hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris. The long-lived debris created by this dangerous and irresponsible test will now threaten satellites and other space objects that are vital to all nations' security, economic, and scientific interests for decades to come."

"The plans of the US, as well as those of France and NATO as a whole, to place weapons in outer space are taking shape. We are convinced that it is not too late to develop measures acceptable for all to prevent confrontation in outer space."

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that it conductedone day after the US State Department accused Moscow of being "irresponsible" and "reckless."According to the ministry, the test took place on Monday and hit aThis information corresponds with assertions made by Western media that the target wasan Electronic and Signals Intelligence satellite.Russia described the decision to conduct the test as a planned activity to strengthen its defense capabilities and a way to prevent "the possibility of sudden damage to the country's security in the space sphere and on the ground."Following the statement,personally commented on the missile strike, noting the satellite had been hit with great precision. The announcement comes afterBlinken also attacked Moscow forIn response, the Russian Defense Ministry slammed Washington as "hypocritical," while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Washington itself was responsible for an arms race in space. Last year, Lavrov called for rules that would prevent the placement of weapons in space: