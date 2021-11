© Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

David Matthews is a writer whose work has appeared in The Sunday Times, The Mail on Sunday and the Observer, and on the BBC and Channel 4. He is the author of several books, including Voices of the Windrush Generation. Follow him on Twitter @mrdavematthews.

I've worked with escorts and rent boys as a producer on a TV show and know how grim the reality of prostitution is. That Durham University is essentially giving it the seal of approval is morally reprehensible.As euphemisms go, 'sex worker' is right up there with 'collateral damage,' 'alternative facts' and having a 'number two' - such is the detachment the phrase has from the reality it masks.On the one hand, 'sex worker' conjures up fantasies of hot, high-end, happy Hollywood hookers a la Julie Roberts in 'Pretty Woman' or Jamie Lee Curtis in ' Trading Places '. You know the type: sassy, go-getting, independent women who work hard for their money and have ambitions to 'retire' early and stick their six-figure savings into a trout farm, the bond market or whatever it is fake-believe Pygmalions do with their imaginary dough.Sex might be a lot of things, but it certainly ain't work, even if you are having scrunched-up tenners thrown in your face as you pull up your knickers and dust yourself off.Hence why the academic seal of approval given to prostitution this week by Durham University is yet another disturbing case of attempting to normalise a thoroughly abnormal practice, at best to appease bourgeois liberal thinking, at worst to bring fresh meat to market via vile indoctrination.Decrying it as "legitimising a dangerous industry," Minister for Higher and Further Education Michelle Donelan said Durham was "badly failing in their duty to protect".The university claims , however, that the training is important to "ensure students can be safe and make informed choices" having identified an "emerging trend" of students selling sexual services, presumably to cover mounting debts, which according to the UK government averages out at £47,000 after graduation.Just as cognitive dissonance allows power-crazed loons to believe that bombing a society back to the Stone Age in the name of 'democracy' is a just cause, Durham University and its ilk are putting their students, and by extension other young and impressionable people, on a road to ruin, despite good intentions.Using philosophy, 'freedom of expression' and in Durham's case, academic legitimacy, to frame prostitution as an individual rights issue is socially irresponsible, morally questionable and ethically unsound.Having reported on the nexus between crime, drug addiction and prostitution, and worked as a producer with countless prostitutes, escorts and rent boys on the groundbreaking Channel 5 series, ' The Sex Business' , I've spent plenty of time with vulnerable, tortured souls who were forced 'on the game' as children, sometimes even by family members. Inhabiting a world in which violence is an everyday occurrence, they turn to alcohol and drugs to numb the pain of being used and abused. This is the reality for the bulk of the 60,000 to 80,000 mainly women involved in prostitution in the UK.There are those who will argue that the sale and purchase of 'sexual services' between consenting adults, at least in England and Wales, is legal, and that not all 'sex work' is prostitution. Fair enough. I've met many men and women involved in various forms of pornography, for instance, who make a living from what Durham and others, again, euphemistically describe as "the adult sex industry," a term that also rankles, not least because it implies there is a "non-adult sex industry" out there somewhere from which they disassociate themselves. Hmm.Just as meat eaters shouldn't consume anything they couldn't conceivably kill for themselves or their dependents, carnality dictates that loudmouthed men, yapping liberal elites and middle-class soothsayers should practise what they preach.