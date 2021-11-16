DeSantis recently announced he is running for re-election in 2022 but is seen by many as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 - particularly if Donald Trump decides not to run again.
The special legislative session will be about "a combination of policy and politics", said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, adding that DeSantis is following Trump's lead in being staunchly against mask and vaccine mandates.
According to an agenda released by the governor's office, a body of legislators dominated by Republicans will consider four bills to impose penalties on businesses and local governments that require workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
DeSantis said, in a media release, echoing a previous plea for first responders from other states to relocate to Florida if they do not wish to be vaccinated by mandate:
"No cop, no firefighter, no nurse, nobody should be losing their job because of these jabs. We're going to be striking a blow for freedom."Resistance to vaccine mandates and other public health measures to combat Covid-19 has spread in Republican states and among Republican politicians using it to buttress their pro-Trump bona fides and attack the Biden administration.
By Sunday, the US had recorded nearly 763,000 deaths from Covid-19, out of more than 47m cases. Florida has recorded the third-highest state death toll, with more than 62,600, behind only California and Texas. Around 58% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Comment: As we have seen for the past couple of years, the attribution of deaths to COVID-19 are not always what they are labeled to be. The other unspoken qualifier is the upwards age median and population percentage of elderly within Florida society.
On Friday, a conservative federal court in New Orleans refused to lift a stay it imposed on a Biden administration rule which says businesses with 100 or more employees must insist on vaccinations or masks and regular testing from 4 January. The administration has said it is confident the rule is legal and will ultimately prevail.
DeSantis has railed against vaccine mandates but is vaccinated himself, according to media reports.
Jewett told Reuters: The governor
Comment: "knows that Trump supporters don't like masks or this vaccine. There's no denying it's politics with an eye not only on the governor's race, but an eye toward the White House."If passed into law, the new Florida bills considered in the special legislative session will impose fines on private businesses that do not allow employee exemptions to Covid-19 vaccine requirements.
"This is something that his base will love. [DeSantis] is establishing himself as a freedom fighter."
Comment: Vaccination must remain a choice. Freedom must never become one.