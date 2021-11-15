Earth Changes
Major flooding brings evacuations to RV parks in Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, Otis
Salem Statesman Journal
Mon, 15 Nov 2021 19:03 UTC
At least two RV parks — one in Neskowin and one in Otis — were flooded and evacuated Friday morning. U.S. Highway 101 is seeing slow travel due to high water.
High water prompted the closure of Highway 18 at milepost 1, near the interchange with Highway 101 outside Otis.
Numerous rivers and creeks reached minor flood stage on the northern Coast, including the Siletz, Nestucca, Salmon, Trask and Wilson rivers. The rivers appeared likely to crest Friday afternoon before dropping Friday night and Saturday, according to National Weather Service river gauges.
NWS said that in the past 24 hours, Tillamook and Lincoln counties have received between 2.77 and 4.04 inches of rain.
RV park in Neskowin and Otis flooded, evacuated
The park near Neskowin flooded Friday morning as deep water, fueled by rain and high tide, collected in the low-lying areas. Some people within the park were able to drive out before the water levels rose drastically, but dozens remain trapped by the flooding Neskowin Creek.
U.S. Coast Guard evacuated 12 people and three dogs from the RV park by helicopter. Other local agencies rescued another eight people. About 30 decided to remain at the park.
In some parts of the RV park, floodwaters have risen to 4 feet or more.
An officer from Nestucca Fire and Rescue on the scene said the RV park was "all hands on deck" since 7:30 a.m. when they were first notified of the flooding.
Since then, Tillamook County Sheriff, Lincoln Water Rescue, and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department have been aiding Nestucca Fire and the Coast Guard. Buses from the local school district have been helping move those who have been evacuated from the park.
A different RV Park in Otis, along the Salmon River outside Lincoln City, also saw flooding, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management, which posted dramatic pictures of homes surrounded by water Friday morning. The town of Otis overall has seen dramatically high water as the Salmon River overflows its banks.
Road closures
As of Friday afternoon, Lincoln County emergency services reported two road closures:
East Devils Lake Road at Mile Post 3.2 at Hill Road junction (East of Lincoln City Outlet mall area)
South Drift Creek Road at Mile Post 1.5 to 1.8 (East of Cutler City area)
Sandbag station open
Lincoln County offices a self-service sandbag station open.
Location: 510 NE Harney St., Newport
Open to the public - no charge
BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL
- Community members can utilize up to 10 sandbags and sand per person to protect property from flooding
Ecola State Park closed
Ecola State Park south of Cannon Beach has been closed, likely into next week, state officials said Friday.
"Heavy rains and subsurface water flow beneath the entrance road caused a sinkhole and a void beneath the roadway," the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said. "When the rain stops, we can take a closer look and figure out the next steps."
Northern and central coast
Elsewhere on the northern and central coast, rising water levels, falling trees and landslides are putting people and homes at risk and making it difficult for people to move to safety.
"It's a pretty anomalous meteorological event, with one wave of rain after another over the same area," said John Bumgardner, a meterologist with the Portland NWS.
Astoria, in the state's far northwest corner, set a new record for rainfall Thursday with just over 2 inches of rain, the most since the previous record for the date set 70 years ago.
A flood watch was in effect for several counties on the Oregon coast and standing water in the roadways made driving treacherous across the Portland metropolitan area.
Landslides were reported on the coast and along the Columbia River Highway east of Portland.
The storm also caused a power outage that closed several schools and district offices in Lake Oswego, a suburb south of Portland.
Western Washington state
In Washington, advisories were issued for the Skokomish River at Potlatch, the Tolt River above Carnation, the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls, the Puyallup River near Orting and the Nisqually River affecting Lewis and Pierce counties.
Forecasters say the storms are being caused by an atmospheric river, known as the Pineapple Express. Rains may ease some Saturday but more precipitation is expected Saturday night through next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.