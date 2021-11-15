Sicily

Heavy rain of over 100 mm in 4 hours caused flooding in Sardinia, the Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. At least 1 person has died and several injured.As of 15 November, 2021, the worst of the flooding occurred in the south of the island, including the capital, Cagliari, and the communes of Villa San Pietro and Sant'Anna Arresi. Some roads have also been closed in northern areas of the island.Italy's fire service Vigili del Fuoco teams carried out 85 interventions in Cagliari, mostly for draining flood water, removal of debris from roads and the rescue of people in difficulty.All schools, parks, sports facilities, libraries and museums along with several roads have been closed.Vigili del Fuoco used helicopters to rescue 5 people isolated by floods in Villa San Pietro. Four hunters who were reported missing in Sarroch were located and rescued. Two other people were rescued from a stranded vehicle in Capoterra. Tragically one person died after being swept away by flood waters in Sant'Anna Arresi. Three people were rescued from a house that had collapsed in Sant'Anna Arresi.Heavy rain had previously affected parts of the island of Sicily from around 10 November, in particular in Agrigento and Trapani Provinces where Vigili del Fuoco carried out over 100 interventions. Several people were rescued from flooded homes in Mazara del Vallo. A wall and part of a road collapsed close to a residential building in Sciacca, swallowing several cars and prompting evacuations.Two people died in floods in Catania, Sicily, in late October 2021.