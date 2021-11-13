© Lisa Boychuk



© Theresa Kliem/CBC



32 cm. fell in Canora over 2 days, Environment Canada saysPeople in Saskatchewan were back to wearing their winter boots and shoveling snow off their driveways, after much of the province saw its first major snowfall for the season.Snowfall amounts varied around the province, but theThe snow might not stick around for too long, however. Rain is expected in the coming days in some areas of the province, including Regina, and temperature variations could cause the snow to melt, Environment Canada says.According to the weather agency, here's how much snow fell over the two-day period:Yorkton: 20 centimetres.Pilger: 13 centimetres.Waskesiu:10 centimetres.Spiritwood: 13 centimetres.Hudson Bay: eight centimetres.Nipawin: 10 centimetres.Holbein: 23 centimetres.Prince Albert: 17.5 centimetres.Clavet: 8.9 centimetres..Saskatoon: six to nine centimetres.Rosthern: 11 centimetres.Regina: eight to 10 centimetres.Strasbourg: nine centimetres.Maryfield: six centimetres.Spalding: 15 centimetres.Île-à-la-Crosse: 7.1 centimetres.Emma Lake: 23 centimetres.Preeceville: 15 centimetres.Canora: 32 centimetres.Star City: 30 centimetres.