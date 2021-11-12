© Scott Sell



Many Anchorage residents were shoveling sidewalks and brushing off car windshields for the first time this year as the town got hit by its largest snowstorm of the season.The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through Anchorage and the Mat-Su Borough until 4 p.m. on Thursday. There's a winter storm warning in effect starting in Girdwood and covering the Southern Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound through 4 p.m. Thursday.The storm largely bypassed the Kenai Peninsula, but snow flurries and winds mean driving conditions could be difficult from Homer to the Mat-Su Borough, according to Alaska 511.NWS is forecasting up to four more inches of snow could fall throughout the day today in Anchorage.Anchorage School District schools were in-service today, but the district announced that schools will close for practices and rehearsals at 11:30 a.m.