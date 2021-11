© Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

The Philadelphia School District is considering implementing a policy that would prohibit employees from talking to the media unless they receive a staff sign-off, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.the Inquirer reported . Under the new policy, employees cannot share photographs taken inside school buildings either.Philadelphia School District's current policy encourages employees to seek permission before responding to media requests, but employees are currently allowed to seek media coverage.Monica Lewis, a district spokeswoman, told the Inquirer that the new proposal is a "standard operating procedure for organizations everywhere."School board member Mallory Fix Lopez said that the policy is a "gag order" and makes it seem like the district is "micromanaging" and "distrusting" staff."The authoritarian proposal is an abhorrent attempt to cover up concerns that are rightfully raised by members who are advocating for the working and learning conditions that all of our staff and children deserve," Jordan said.While the union has taken a strong stance on encouraging open dialogue between its members and the media over issues such as understaffing and "toxic school buildings," leaking curriculum and taking pictures of inappropriate books in school libraries has become increasingly commonplace among teachers who disagreeOther school districts have crafted similar speech codes as well.